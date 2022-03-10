Skip to main content

Manchester City Left-Back Transfer Plans Could Alter Due to Ongoing Pursuit of Erling Haaland

Officials at Manchester City, alongside the views of Pep Guardiola, could alter their transfer plans in the left-back position amid their ongoing pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer, according to a new report.

Building on his sensational, and arguably breakthrough, campaign at right-back during the 2020/21 season, Joao Cancelo has revelled operating on the opposite flank in the ongoing season - so much so that the Portuguese international now has a claim for being the best left-back in the world.

However, the ideal situation remains that Joao Cancelo provides direct competition to Kyle Walker at right-back, with Manchester City signing a genuine, world class left-back option in the coming summer transfer market.

Much like during the past couple of seasons, Manchester City have been reported to be aiming to strengthen the position once again, with continued personnel struggles due to a variety of reasons.

However, as per a new report from Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, Manchester City may in fact consider a move for a ‘less expensive’ option at left-back, with a major chunk of their transfer budget focused on signing Erling Haaland for next season.

imago1010450532h
imago1010443282h

Manchester City have been linked with a host of interesting options across Europe in recent months, such as AC Milan’s Theo Hernandez, Athletico Paranaense’s Abner Vinicius, Atalanta’s Robin Gosens and Bologna’s Aaron Hickey.

imago1010423117h

With Gosens stated to be rated as highly as €40 million and Hernandez only recently penning a new contract renewal with the Serie A giants until 2026, surprise options such as Vinicius and Hickey could well be considered.

While Oleksandr Zinchenko has emerged as a reliable option over the past couple of years, and Nathan Ake has stepped up to the task as an emergency alternative, Joao Cancelo’s ascendance in the role indicates that City lack a natural left-footer of the highest quality to stamp authority on the position.

It is expected that Manchester City’s first order of business will be wrapping up a deal for a big-name striker next summer - however, a high-quality left-back could well be a key part of their transfer shortlist.

