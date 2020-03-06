Man City star to consider remaining at club despite strong interest from Bayern Munich

Leroy Sané will consider remaining at Manchester City beyond this season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The German winger has been consistently linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich since the start of 2019. However, it now appears there's still hope of Sané staying in Manchester after the upcoming summer transfer window.

(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Reports indicate that the forward, who has been injured since the early minutes of the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, is refusing to commit himself to leaving the Etihad and may even sign an extension to his contract.

This contradicts several reports from sources close to the Bavarian side last year, which have claimed that Sané has his heart set on a move. On the contrary, recent reports from The Daily Telegraph go as far as to say that it's unclear whether Bayern even still intend too move for the player in the Summer.

(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Sané has played 134 times for Manchester City, scoring 39 goals.

-----

