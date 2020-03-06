City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Man City star to consider remaining at club despite strong interest from Bayern Munich

Nathan Allen

Leroy Sané will consider remaining at Manchester City beyond this season, according to The Daily Telegraph. 

The German winger has been consistently linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich since the start of 2019. However, it now appears there's still hope of Sané staying in Manchester after the upcoming summer transfer window. 

Image placeholder title
(OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

Reports indicate that the forward, who has been injured since the early minutes of the Community Shield against Liverpool in August, is refusing to commit himself to leaving the Etihad and may even sign an extension to his contract.

This contradicts several reports from sources close to the Bavarian side last year, which have claimed that Sané has his heart set on a move. On the contrary, recent reports from The Daily Telegraph go as far as to say that it's unclear whether Bayern even still intend too move for the player in the Summer. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Sané has played 134 times for Manchester City, scoring 39 goals. 

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Manchester City make request to English Football League in aftermath of Carabao Cup Final

Man City have ordered extra Carabao Cup medals in the wake of their third consecutive title.

markgough96

Key Manchester City player could miss Sunday's showdown with Man United reveals Pep Guardiola

Manchester City's midfield maestro Kevin de Bruyne could be set for a spell on the sidelines, after suffering a knock in the Carabao Cup Final against Aston Villa.

markgough96

Official - TWO Manchester City Premier League games to be postponed after FA Cup victory over Sheffield Wednesday

Due to progression in other competitions, two Premier League fixtures have had to be postponed.

markgough96

Juventus eye Man City star after missing out on Haaland - scouts sent to monitor player

Three years after their first attempt to sign Gabriel Jesus, Juventus are once again showing interest in signing the Brazilian striker who is 'particularly appreciated' by the Italian club.

Shruti Sadbhav

Five Things We Learned: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Manchester City advanced to the quarter-final of the FA Cup after winning away at Hillsborough. Here are five things we learned from a drawn-out night under the lights.

richarddugdale

City Football Group in 'advanced negotiations' for French club investment

The City Football Group are reportedly in 'advanced negotiations for Ligue 2 side AS Nancy Lorraine.

DanielBower

No Foden, No Garcia - Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (Team News)

All the team news as Manchester City take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round at Hillsborough.

Freddie Pye

by

ScottKennedy

Player Ratings: Sheffield Wednesday 0-1 Manchester City (FA Cup Fifth Round)

Manchester City progressed to this year's FA Cup Quarter-Finals courtesy of a slender 1-0 victory over Championship side Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Wednesday night. Here's how we rated the performance:

markgough96

“Of course, this hits every club and every player hard” - Man City loanee discusses the influence of UEFA's ban

Manchester City loanee Angeliño commented on the impact of the ban that will prohibit the English side from participating in the Champions League for the next two years.

Shruti Sadbhav

The Big Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City (FA Cup)

Manchester City travel to Hillsborough to take on a Sheffield Wednesday side in a poor run of form in the Championship.

Danny Lardner