Bayern Munich intend to offer five-year deal to Man City forward - Real Madrid and Barcelona could rival the bid

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been speaking to Leroy Sané's agency LIAN Sport for a 'long time', and the German side are ready to offer a five-year deal with 'top terms' to the Manchester City forward, claim SportBild as relayed via Sport Witness.

However, Bayern are said to be concerned that Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona could seek to rival them in the bid to land Sané's signature.

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bayern's pursuit of Sané has been public knowledge since last summer, and it is a saga that is certain to resurrect once the transfer window re-opens this year.

There have been conflicting reports in recent months, with some sources suggesting Sané's injury had made Bayern rethink their interest, but SportBild say that the reigning Bundesliga champions still intend to make a move for Sane, and will offer a five-year deal

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As Sané's contract expires with Manchester City in June 2021, it appears that City will cash in on the former Schalke star this year rather than see the German international leave as a free agent the following summer.

