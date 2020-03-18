City Xtra
Bayern Munich intend to offer five-year deal to Man City forward - Real Madrid and Barcelona could rival the bid

markgough96

Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has been speaking to Leroy Sané's agency LIAN Sport for a 'long time', and the German side are ready to offer a five-year deal with 'top terms' to the Manchester City forward, claim SportBild as relayed via Sport Witness.

However, Bayern are said to be concerned that Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona could seek to rival them in the bid to land Sané's signature. 

manchester-city-v-stoke-city-premier-league
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Bayern's pursuit of Sané has been public knowledge since last summer, and it is a saga that is certain to resurrect once the transfer window re-opens this year. 

There have been conflicting reports in recent months, with some sources suggesting Sané's injury had made Bayern rethink their interest, but SportBild say that the reigning Bundesliga champions still intend to make a move for Sane, and will offer a five-year deal

manchester-city-v-ssc-napoli-uefa-champions-league
(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As Sané's contract expires with Manchester City in June 2021, it appears that City will cash in on the former Schalke star this year rather than see the German international leave as a free agent the following summer. 

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Man City monitoring highly-rated Turkish Süper Lig prospect - Fenerbahce also interested

Bursaspor's teenage striker Ali Akman is a reported target for Manchester City, but Fenerbahce are also said to be interested in the youngster.

markgough96

“He is one of the main reasons why I signed for City" - Gundogan opens up on his City career

Ilkay Gündogan has opened up about the influence of Pep Guardiola on his City career; as well as the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on his footballing world.

Danny Lardner

Man City confirm stadium, ticket office and stadium tour closures and cancellations amid coronavirus pandemic

Manchester City will be reducing activity across the Etihad Campus, closing the City Store, Ticket Office and Stadium Tours from today until further notice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Lardner

The Court of Arbitration for Sport provide update on Man City case against UEFA

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has provided an update as to how Manchester City's appeal against the recently imposed two-year Champions League ban, is progressing.

Harry Winters

Man City's pursuit of Inter Milan star hits stumbling block - Conte 'not keen' on swap deal

Manchester City's bid to sign Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is stalling because Antonio Conte is not keen on a player exchange deal involving Joao Cancelo, claim CalcioMercato.

markgough96

Update on Man City training plans amid coronavirus crisis

As the football calendar faces an uncertain future, Manchester City have told players to follow individual training plans at home for the time being, according to Jack Gaughan.

markgough96

Man City 'close' to completing takeover of French club

The CFG are close to adding Ligue 2 club AS Nancy to the roster of sides in their group, according to reports in France.

Nathan Allen

Angeliño opens up on his Manchester City future

Manchester City loanee Angeliño opens up on his future at Manchester City; as well as what Pep Guardiola said to him, prior to his departure for Germany.

Harry Winters

Man City posing a ‘great danger’ to Barcelona’s Lautaro Martínez deal

Manchester City reportedly pose ‘great danger’ to Barcelona over their attempts to bring Lautaro Martínez to the Camp Nou.

Alex Farrell

Man City forward will be 'allowed' to join PSG 'for the right price'

Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez will be allowed to join French side PSG, should the player wish to leave, report Goal.

markgough96