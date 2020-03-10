City Xtra
Man City star still wants to leave the club - Bayern monitoring injury issue

Nathan Allen

Leroy Sané still wants to leave Manchester City this summer, say Sky Sports News in Germany.

As the wait for a decision on Sané's future drags on, reports are growing increasingly assertive and increasingly contradictory. Now, days after some sources claimed Sané was open to staying at City long-term, the latest reports state the opposite.

manchester-city-training-session (1)
(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

According to the German outlet, Sané has grown impatient with the long, drawn-out negotiations between his representatives and the club regarding a potential new contract. He and his family now intend to leave for Bayern Munich at the earliest opportunity.

However, the story gets stranger as the same source are now suggesting that Bayern could be put off by Sané's injury issues. Even though the wingers injury at the start of the season was inevitably going to keep him out until the new year, he still hasn't made his first-team comeback and the recovery process has taken longer than most anticipated. 

Image placeholder title
(Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)

With these reports offering a direct contradiction to the recent claims of other sources, there remains no consistent agreement on the likely future of the player at present. 

Sané's City career began in 2016, when he was handed a debut against Manchester United by Pep Guardiola. He scored his first goal against Arsenal in a 2-1 win for the Citizens, and went on to score over thirty further goals for the club. The German winger hasn't played since suffering a serious injury against Liverpool in August's Community Shield.

-----

