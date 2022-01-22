Manchester City Likely to Beat Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to Capture of Star Forward - Financial Aspects of Deal Revealed

Manchester City are set to beat the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona to the signing of River Plate striker Julian Alvarez, according to a new report, which includes details on the finances involved in a potential swoop for the Argentine.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a move for 21-year-old forward Julian Alvarez, who has emerged as one of the brightest attacking prospects in South America following his rise through the academy ranks at River Plate.

Alvarez, who has made five appearances for the Argentina senior squad, is set to complete a transfer to Manchester City in the coming days, though the Etihad side are reportedly expected to see the striker spend the remainder of the season at River Plate before heading to Manchester in August.

Manchester City's interest in a summer move for a world-class forward such as Erling Haaland or Harry Kane will not be affected by their impending acquisition of Alvarez, who had previously attracted from Manchester United, as per reports.

According to Paul Hirst and Pol Ballús of The Times, while Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan are all interested in signing Julian Alvarez, Manchester City are now thought to be the attacker's likeliest destination.

It has further been mentioned that the whole deal, including add-ons, will reach a sum of £15.5 million, with River Plate understood to be close to sanctioning a sale for their academy graduate to Manchester City.

The news was initially broken on Friday by a number of sources based in Argentina that Manchester City were about to 'close a deal' for Alvarez, with reliable sources close to the Premier League leaders confirming that the Sky Blues are indeed interested in signing the young forward.

It is worth noting however, that Julian Alvarez is not seen as a potential replacement for Sergio Aguero at the Etihad Stadium just yet, though the Argentina international has drawn comparisons from the Manchester City legend over the past 24 hours.

