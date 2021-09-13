Man City Linked With Barcelona Star - Premier League Side Have 'Asked About the Situation'

Manchester City are understood to have enquired regarding the availability of Barcelona star Ansu Fati, according to the latest information from Spanish media.

La Liga giants Barcelona are suffering financially and consequently, the Blaugrana have lost Lionel Messi to Paris-Saint Germain. Moreover, following on from Messi’s departure, Barcelona awarded the vacant number 10 shirt to the highly-rated forward Ansu Fati.

Fati is considered to be the future of Barcelona, however, the Catalan club’s dire financial state together with his contract expiring next summer threatens the Spanish international’s future at the club.

Last week it was reported that the player’s agent Jorge Mendes had offered his client to Manchester City, although there is a feeling in various quarters that this was a ploy to ‘scare’ Barcelona into offering the player an improved contract. However, Fati’s future remains undetermined and the player continues to be linked away.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the Barcelona hierarchy have ‘total trust’ that Ansu Fati will sign a new deal at the club and will not leave when his contract expires in 2022.

The report also notes that Manchester City have ‘asked about the situation’ regarding Ansu Fati, however, the Catalan club understands this to be ‘something normal’ given his contract expires next year.

Meanwhile, and perhaps more importantly in regards to any hopes Manchester City may have of signing the player, Barcelona are understood to have made it ‘very clear’ that Fati is ‘non-transferable’.

Despite the latest information indicating that Manchester City have enquired about the possibility of acquiring Ansu Fati, it is currently anticipated that the Spanish international will agree a new contract with the Catalan club soon.

Fati is considered to be the future of the club and consequently, the Blaugrana will do everything within their power to tie down the young star for the foreseeable future.

