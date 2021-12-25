Man City Linked With January Swoop for 'Perfect' Premier League Star - Pep Guardiola 'Desperate' to Strengthen Key Position

Manchester City would welcome a move for Tottenham forward Harry Kane in January, who is considered as the 'perfect striker' by manager Pep Guardiola, according to a new report.

While his side have been linked with the likes of Erling Haaland and Harry Kane this season, Pep Guardiola has often been asked in his press conferences whether Manchester City would consider signing a striker in January.

With Ferran Torres set to complete a move to Barcelona next week, the Catalan boss was again quizzed ahead of Manchester City's upcoming clash with Leicester City on Sunday whether the Premier League champions' would reconsider their stance and attempt to bolster their frontline next month.

Guardiola categorically denied that City will be adding a forward to their ranks halfway through the campaign, though the Sky Blues are still expected to enter the market for a striker in the summer, as per recent reports.

Tottenham talisman Harry Kane had his heart set on a move to the Etihad Stadium in the summer after yet another disappointing campaign in north London, while Manchester City had identified the England captain as a suitable replacement for Sergio Aguero, who left for Barcelona in June.

However, it became apparent in the closing stages of the summer transfer window that Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy has no intention of sanctioning a sale for Kane, whose current contract at his boyhood club runs until 2024.

According to The Athletic, a move for Kane in January would be welcome at the Etihad Stadium, with Guardiola 'desperate' for Manchester City to sign a striker after their failure to replace Aguero in the summer.

Moreover, Guardiola considers the Tottenham star as the 'perfect striker' in terms of his ability and skillset, as someone who can operate as a false nine by dropping deep and fulfilling the role of a natural striker and being able to score goals in the box.

Though he failed to engineer a move to Manchester in the summer, Kane has admirers at the Etihad Stadium, and while they realise that Kane will not be for sale in January, Manchester City remain the club most likely to test the waters should Tottenham change their stance on their star forward.

However, it is worth noting that Guardiola's admission on a possible swoop for a striker in the January transfer window suggests that the 50-year-old is aware that a move for Kane is highly unlikely.

Despite the absence of an out-and-out striker in the first-team squad, Manchester City are three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League table and have qualified to the knockout stages of the Champions League.

