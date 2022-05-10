Manchester City Loanee Informs Club About Future Decision Amid League One Stint

Gavin Bazunu has his heart set on a Manchester City exit at the end of his ongoing loan spell at Portsmouth for regular game time in the Premier League, according to a new report.

Following a loan stint at Rochdale the previous campaign, Gavin Bazunu has enjoyed a successful spell in the League One this term, having amassed 17 clean sheets in 46 appearances across all competitions for Portsmouth this season.

Bazunu, 20, has just over two years left on his existing deal at the Etihad Stadium and has attracted interest from a number of European sides in recent months.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images The Irish shotstopper begun his career at Shamrock Rovers before joining the Manchester City U-18's in 2019, with ongoing uncertainty over his future at the Etihad Stadium as he nears the end of another encouraging loan stint. According to Times Sport, Bazunu has informed Manchester City of his intentions to play regular football next season, which is likely to see the 20-year-old part ways with the Premier League and seal a move elsewhere.

It has been reported that Bazunu held talks with Manchester City goalkeeping coach Xabi Mancisidor and others on Friday last week, with Southampton and Bournemouth interested in giving the goalkeeper regular first-team opportunities in the Premier League.

A move away from Manchester will help Bazunu kick on from his time at Portsmouth, as it remains extremely unlikely for the young shotstopper to challenge the likes of Ederson and Zack Steffen for a first-team spot at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City could look to cash in on a number of returning loan stars to gather funds in their pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder and a left-back following their pursuit of Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland in the summer.

After suffering a heartbreaking exit from the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid last week, the Blues are looking to bolster their squad to compete on all fronts again next season.

The Premier League champions returned to winning ways in emphatic style at the weekend, as goals from Aymeric Laporte, Rodri, Phil Foden and a brace from Raheem Sterling sealed a 5-0 victory over Newcastle at the Etihad Stadium.

City need seven points in their final three league games against Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa but are facing a personnel crisis in defence, with Kyle Walker, John Stones and Ruben Dias all out for the rest of the campaign.

