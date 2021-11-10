Man City Looking 'Closely' at European Club's Duo - Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea Also Linked

Manchester City and Chelsea are reportedly "leading the chase" for Dinamo Moscow's rising teenage duo Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin, according to an exclusive report this week.

The duo in question are Arsen Zakharyan (18) and Konstantin Tyukavin (19) - both of whom have established themselves as two of the hottest prospects in European football since breaking into the Dinamo Moscow first-team in 2020.

Zakharyan is a midfielder, highly regarded for his versatility, capable of operating in wide positions and in the middle. He has recorded an impressive two goals and five assists in his 13 appearances this season, mostly playing as a left-forward.

Tyukavin, meanwhile, operates mostly as a centre-forward. The striker has scored four goals in only 888 minutes on the pitch this season in the Russian Premier League.

Both players have already earned appearances for the Russian national side, with five caps between the two.

It is no surprise therefore, that according to an exclusive report from TEAMtalk that a significant number of European sides are monitoring the two youngsters, with many having sent scouts to watch them in action.

Interest from Germany is said to be especially significant, with over a dozen Bundesliga sides having watched Zakharyan, including Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Ajax, PSV, Atalanta, Roma and Inter Milan have also reportedly "made checks" on the midfielder.

Sources within Russia however, say that it is Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea who are looking at Zakharyan "closely" and have the most interest in the star.

Fellow English sides Everton, Leicester, Brighton and Brentford are also credited with an interest.

While it is Zakharyan who has been the object of most attention, his teammate Tyukavin has won admirers too. Both players are contracted with Dinamo Moscow until 2024.

TEAMtalk's report does not suggest a bid is imminent from any of the sides mentioned, including Manchester City and Chelsea, but the names of the players - in particular Zakharyan - are worth remembering as they'll likely be linked again in the future and have promising futures ahead of them.

