Report: Manchester City Target Lucas Paqueta Close To Joining West Ham

Paqueta was named as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has been attracting interest from several top clubs in Europe this window after a successful two-year spell with his current side. The 24-year-old enjoyed an impressive campaign with the French outfit last season, scoring nine goals and providing six assists in 35 games Ligue One games.

Paqueta's success with Lyon follows a tough period in Italy with AC Milan. The midfielder was signed for around £34million by the Serie A club but he would only go on to amass one goal and three assists in his two-season stay in Italy, prompting the San Siro side to sell the Brazil man to Lyon for a cut-price fee of £18million.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

But Lyon are now set to make a great deal of profit on Paqueta, who they are believed to value at around €60million.

City were reportedly eyeing the midfielder, but any move for the Brazil star was dependent on Bernardo Silva departing the club.

The Portugal midfielder had been persistently linked with a potential move to Barcelona throughout the summer, but this was seemingly ruled out by Pep Guardiola yesterday when the City boss confirmed that Silva would be staying in Manchester this season.

This would effectively rule out any move for Paqueta, who now appears to be on the verge of joining Premier League rivals West Ham.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazil international has signed a contract with The Hammers after a fee was agreed between the London club and Lyon.

The Italian journalist states that the Paqueta has completed his medical with The Irons and will join for a fee of €60million.

While there is no doubt that Paqueta is an immensely talented player, this shouldn't prove to be a huge loss for City now that it has been confirmed that they will keep hold of Silva.

As brilliant as Paqueta has been for Lyon, the Portugal midfielder has been a better performer in what is arguably a much more competitive division in the Premier League.

