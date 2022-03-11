Manchester City Made Bid for French Striker Last Summer, Claims Intermediary Close to Player

An intermediary close to French striker Olivier Giroud has stated that the player and those around him rejected a bid from Manchester City, who are claimed to have been interested in signing the now AC Milan striker last summer, as per a new report from Italy.

Despite Manchester City being the second-highest top scorers in the Premier League this term as a result of their fluid false-nine system, there is no denying that the club are in need of a traditional marksman.

A recent report had also revealed that Pep Guardiola privately believes that while his side have fared extremely well this season, they would have been ‘even better’ if they had signed a striker.

Speaking prior to Manchester City’s 4-1 demolition job against Manchester United, the Catalan boss confirmed this speculation by emphasising that the club ‘definitely’ requires the addition of a number nine next campaign.

While Manchester City were widely understood to be pursuing the signature of Tottenham’s Harry Kane last summer, new information from Italy has revealed that a surprise move for Olivier Giroud was also attempted, potentially as a back-up option.

As relayed within a new report by SempreMilan, intermediary Vincenzo Morabito - who is widely known within Italian football - confirmed Manchester City's interest in the previous World Cup winner, when speaking about last summer's saga. "He (Olivier Giroud) had rejected many bids to sign for Milan last summer. Manchester City, Tottenham and New York City wanted Olivier, but he had chosen to join Milan", Morabito admitted.

Olivier Giroud has impressed in Serie A this season, scoring eight goals in 19 appearances in the division - including a stunning brace against local rivals, as well as nearest title competitors, Inter Milan.

While it is certainly plausible that Manchester City considered moves for several strikers, including Olivier Giroud, last summer, it is unlikely that they will reignite their interest for the former Arsenal man- with Erling Haaland their number one priority.

The total financial outlay of any move for Erling Haaland is expected to exceed the £100 million mark, and while there is a clear determination to sign the player from the part of Etihad officials, City will face intense competition from Barcelona and Real Madrid for the striker.

