Manchester City Made Three Attempts to Sign Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix - Player Now 'Keen' to Leave Club

Manchester City are claimed to have made three previous attempts to sign Atletico Madrid's superstar frontman Joao Felix, according to new details this week.

Despite their failure to bring in a seasoned goalscorer in the previous summer transfer window, Manchester City have been in unstoppable touch while operating with a false nine system so far this season.

With the likes of Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Kevin De Bruyne, Raheem Sterling and Bernardo Silva all playing up front at different points in the campaign, Pep Guardiola’s side have largely not missed the presence of a traditional number nine as they sit comfortably at the top of the Premier League table.

There is an argument to suggest that City's ideal frontman is a forward that fits the false nine mould and can comfortably operate in the team’s current fluid set-up, rather than just signing an orthodox target man.

As per a new report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee, Manchester City are said to have ‘tried’ to sign Atletico Madrid striker Joao Felix on three separate occasions, with the 22-year old now ‘keen’ on leaving the Spanish giants.

The Portuguese international is seen by many to be the perfect hybrid between a number nine and a number ten, blessed with nifty footwork and an ability to bring others into play.

Much like a certain Lionel Messi under Pep Guardiola's reign as Barcelona coach, Joao Felix profiles rather similarly and his game could reach unseen heights under the tutelage of the Manchester City boss.

However, it is worth noting that a report by the Athletic in December stated that the Spanish manager’s preference remains signing an ‘established striker’ in the summer of 2022.

Keeping this factor in mind, it is still worth mentioning the fact that Joao Felix has constantly been targeted by Manchester City is a sign that he remains one of the primary back-up options in their chase for a striker.

