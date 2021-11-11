Man City Make Contact Over Potential Signing of Bundesliga Star - Interest from Europe 'Piling Up'

Manchester City have reportedly made an enquiry about one of German football's most in-demand players, according to a new report from BILD this week.

23 year-old attacking midfielder Christopher Nkunku has already scored 11 times for RB Leipzig so far this season, including a stunning hat-trick in the Champions League at the Etihad Stadium back in September.

The Frenchman was sensational on that particular evening, beating Manchester City's number one shotstopper Ederson three times, even as his team fell to a comfortable 6-3 defeat.

However, RB Leipzig are currently struggling at the bottom of the group in Europe's premier competition despite Nkunku's impressive goalscoring efforts, while the Bundesliga side are also underperforming domestically.

Nkunku came through Paris Saint-Germain's youth academy, eventually joining Leipzig over two years ago for a fee in the region of £12 million, and has shined consistently as the German outfit solidified their status as a Champions League side.

Now it looks like Manchester City may be keen on bringing the midfielder to the Premier League, with SportBILD - as per a translation from Sport Witness - reporting this week that the English club have already contacted representatives to gauge the feasibility of a move via the use of intermediaries.

Nkunku is not thought to have a release clause in his current contract, which is unusual for a star Leipzig player, which could make it easier for Manchester City to negotiate a reasonable fee.

The player primarily operates as an attacking midfielder, though he has been known to operate wide at either side of a front three or as a centre-forward.

With his impressive goalscoring form, it's no wonder Pep Guardiola is reportedly a fan.

However, should Manchester City decide to go ahead and make an offer, the Premier League club are unlikely to have a free run at Nkunku.

Sources close to the player, according to BILD, have claimed that proposals from across Europe have been "piling up" in recent weeks, including from Premier League, La Liga and Serie A clubs.

With Christopher Nkunku's contract not expiring for another two and a half years, Manchester City are bound to be asked to pay a huge sum if they want to secure the Frenchman's signature in either January or next summer.

