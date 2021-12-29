Skip to main content
    Man City Make Decision on Future of James McAtee With Next Steps Dependant on Major Factor

    A January loan move may be on the cards for Manchester City's rising midfielder James McAtee, but with one significant condition deciding any potential switch.
    Author:

    Manchester City’s academy are quickly cementing their reputation as one of the best in the business, with the tremendous rise of Phil Foden as the finest example of their splendid work over the years.

    Cole Palmer can now be added to the conversation, with the 19-year-old attacker scoring his first goals in the Champions League and Carabao Cup recently, as well as making his first Premier League start against Everton this season.

    James McAtee is the academy youngster that has caught the eye this time around, as a report by Paul Hirst and Pol Ballus of the Times has suggested that the ‘Salford Silva’ - dubbed by fans and pundits alikehas ‘caught Pep Guardiola’s eye’.

    Further details suggest that the Catalan boss will ‘consider’ loan offers for the 19-year-old in the January transfer window, only if the interested team in question plays a ‘similar style’ to Manchester City.

    Read More

    This is not the first time that McAtee has grabbed the headlines, with clubs such as Brighton and Swansea reported to have shown an interest in him in the recent past.

    If it truly is the case that Pep Guardiola is as keen as stated on whether a side plays a similar style to his Manchester City squad, then James McAtee should be absolutely delighted.

    This is a massive indicator of the Catalan boss acknowledging that while playing time at senior level is certainly a priority, it can not come at the risk of halting the development of a player he clearly values.

    A loan move that ticks this crucial box would be ideal for both Manchester City and James McAtee as the only way is up for the silky operator.  

