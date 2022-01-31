Manchester City Make Final Decision on James McAtee Future Amid Interest from England, Spain, Belgium, and Holland

James McAtee is to stay at Manchester City this January and not join one of the numerous interested teams on loan, according to an emerging report.

Phil Foden's development at Manchester City into a global superstar is proof that there is a pathway from the academy to the first-team.

The Stockport-born midfielder is now one of the first names on Pep Guardiola's teamsheet and is a regular member of Gareth Southgate's England squad.

More recently, Cole Palmer has been trusted to start games on a more frequent basis - most notably in the Premier League against Everton, where the Blues came out 3-0 winners.

Palmer signed a new four-year deal with the club in the summer, with Salford-born James McAtee the next in line for contract negotiations.

That has not gone smoothly, with the 19-year-old wanting proof that he will be afforded more regular game time as he continues to develop under Pep Guardiola - with the Catalan audibly a big fan of McAtee's talent.

There were some calls that the youngster may be sent out on loan for the second half of the season to show his talents in the Championship, however, as the midnight deadline ticks closer, it looks more and more likely that McAtee will be remaining at the Etihad Stadium.

According to an emerging report by James Ducker at the Telegraph, James McAtee will not be leaving Manchester City on loan, despite interest from Rangers, Bournemouth, Swansea, QPR, Huddersfield, and in Spain, Belgium, and Holland.

Both the player and the club feel he is likely to learn most by staying around the first-team squad - notably the route taken previously by Phil Foden.

With an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Championship outfit Fulham coming up on Saturday, there is a good chance we will see McAtee in action amongst a star-studded line-up.

