Skip to main content
    •
    December 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Man City Make Final Stance on Defender Strongly Linked With West Ham and Newcastle Moves

    West Ham are eyeing a move for Manchester City star Nathan Ake in the January transfer window, according to a new report.
    Author:

    Since his £40 million switch to the Etihad Stadium from Bournemouth in 2020, Nathan Ake has been a bit-part player for Pep Guardiola, behind Ruben Dias, John Stones, and Aymeric Laporte in the pecking order.

    Despite getting his hands on a first Premier League title as well as the Carabao Cup, injuries and the level of competition for places at the club have forced the Netherlands international to be restricted to a back-up role.

    As per a report by The Athletic’s West Ham correspondent Roshane Thomas, Ake, who has featured in over 150 Premier League games so far during the course of his career, has been ‘heavily linked’ with a January move to the London Stadium 

    However, Manchester City wish to keep hold of Ake despite him being fourth-choice in his position, which could be due to his versatility across the backline and experience playing in midfield.

    The speculation certainly isn’t breaking news, with a report earlier this month suggesting that a possible switch was on the cards as early as January.

    Read More

    With first-team regular Angelo Ogbonna ruled out for the entirety of the season due to an ACL injury and Kurt Zouma suffering from hamstring tendon damage, the Hammers have a crisis at centre-back. 

    David Moyes’ first-choice pairing in the central defence remain out of contention for the long-term, with only Craig Dawson and Issa Diop as the east London side's available options.

    Ake, much like Ogbonna, is a left-footer and has a wealth of experience of operating in the Premier League to make for a crafty signing for West Ham, who have struggled for points in recent weeks after making a strong start to the campaign.

    Moreover, Ake's experience operating on the left side of a back four at City could be part of the reason West Ham are interested in signing the former Bournemouth man, with the Hammers looking to strengthen their options at left-back in addition to centre-half.

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    imago1008674131h
    Transfer Rumours

    Man City Make Final Stance on Defender Strongly Linked With West Ham and Newcastle Moves

    22 seconds ago
    imago0045040902h
    Features/Opinions

    City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Debuts

    2 hours ago
    imago0019880492h
    News

    City Xtra Christmas Number One - Top Five Greatest Man City Saves

    4 hours ago
    imago1002703414h
    Transfer Rumours

    Real Madrid Star Listed Alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in Shock Possible Forward Target for Man City

    6 hours ago
    imago1008768296h
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Hold Interest in Second Man City Star Following Ferran Torres Transfer Agreement

    16 hours ago
    KDB vs Leeds Home 2
    News

    "I Was Close To Changing Channel" - Premier League Midfielder Admits Pain in Watching Man City Demolition Job

    16 hours ago
    imago1008765747h
    News

    Three Man City Players Just One Booking Away From Premier League Suspension

    18 hours ago
    Bernardo x Cancelo x Rodri
    News

    A Personal Contract - How Indispensable Man City Trio Can Solve Pep Guardiola's 'Final Problem'

    20 hours ago