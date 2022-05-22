Skip to main content

Manchester City Make Major Contract Decision on Star Midfielder With Expiry in 2023

Following speculation concerning the imminent future of Ilkay Gundogan at Manchester City, a new report has detailed the view from within the Etihad Stadium on the Germany international's future.

Ever since Ilkay Gundogan was recently spotted at Manchester Airport's private jet terminal early last week, rumours started to circulate concerning the midfield maestro’s potential exit from Manchester City in the coming summer.

The speculation subsequently quietened down after the German international’s wife, Sara Gundogan confirmed via social media that the couple had taken a two-day trip to Rome to tie the knot, and had initially intended to keep their marriage private.

However, the Manchester City vice-captain’s future continues to remain uncertain at the Etihad Stadium, with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2023.

The good news for the City fanbase is that their doubts regarding whether the Premier League champions will offer the 31-year old a contract extension have been answered by one credible source.

As per a report by the ever-reliable Martin Blackburn of the Sun, there are ‘no plans’ to offer Ilkay Gundogan a brand-new Etihad Stadium contract, with Manchester City set to be on the ‘look out’ to add a new midfielder to their ranks in the summer.

However, it has also been mentioned that Pep Guardiola is in ‘no rush’ to sanction the former Borussia Dortmund’s sale, as he wants the experienced campaigner to ‘stay’ at Manchester City next season.

In April, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that the Blues were planning on signing ‘at least one’ midfielder to bolster their side for the 2022/2023 season, especially considering Fernandinho is set to bid farewell to the club in the summer.

At the start of May, Romano had doubled down on his initial revelation by revealing that the Manchester City officials had a three-man midfield shortlist in place, which included the likes of Paul Pogba, Frenkie de Jong, and Matheus Nunes at the time - although those names have changed.

While only time will tell whether Ilkay Gundogan will depart the club next season, it’s clear to see that Manchester City are planning for life beyond his presence by not offering the ageing midfielder a fresh deal at the Etihad Stadium.

