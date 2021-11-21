Man City Make Strong Stance on Future of Star Forward - Club to 'Refuse to Listen' to Cash Offers

Manchester City have seemingly set a very strong stance on the future of Raheem Sterling, amid continuous uncertainty surrounding the England international forward.

The ongoing 2021/2022 campaign has seen the former Liverpool forward struggle for continuity in the Manchester City shirt, and has failed to maintain a run of form in Pep Guardiola's starting selections.

This has lead to plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Raheem Sterling, with a number of European giants linked with moves for the England star - most notably FC Barcelona, who have been identified as the most likely destination should he move on from the Etihad Stadium.

However, amid suggestions of a possible loan move from Manchester City to the Camp Nou during the January transfer window, the reigning Premier League champions have seemingly set a very strong stance on the future of Sterling.

This is according to the information of Simon Mullock at the Mirror, who reports this weekend that City will not let Raheem Sterling join Barcelona on loan, and the Etihad club will also 'refuse to listen to any cash offers' until the summer, unless they can bring in a replacement.

A replacement seems very unlikely, especially given Manchester City's track record of searching for recruits midway through the season, and the players available to the Etihad hierarchy at present.

As previously reported, the short story at present ahead of the January transfer window is that Manchester City have no plans to buy or sell during the upcoming window.

The large share of Manchester City's transfer activity is likely to come during the summer transfer window of 2022, when the club are expected to secure the signing of a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero.

A number of potential candidates stand-out to those associated with the club, namely Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland - who is understood to be Manchester City's primary target for the position when the market reopens midway through next year.