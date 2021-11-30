Man City Make Way for Star Player's Departure But Demand Barcelona Forward in Return

Manchester City are willing to let Raheem Sterling leave for La Liga giants Barcelona - but only if one of the Catalan club's star players moves the other way.

Pedri (19) starred for Barcelona last season, appearing in all but one of their league games after joining from Las Palmas in the summer of 2020.

The Ballon d'Or nominee famously has a €1 billion release clause in his new contract and is widely considered to be one of the best young players in the world, winning the Kopa Trophy for the best under-21 player on Monday night.

After playing an outrageous 73 matches for club and country just last season, Pedri picked up an injury that he is touted to return from in the new year.

Now the midfielder has been named as Manchester City's price for Raheem Sterling, who has been a target of Barcelona's since last summer.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona initially tried to swap Sterling for their French winger Ousmane Dembélé. But the former Borussia Dortmund man, whose career has been littered with injury problems, suffered another bad one that made an exchange impossible.

But Barcelona still want Sterling, and the report indicates that Manchester City have made an audacious proposal: They will let Sterling go to Spain, but only on the condition that Pedri joins them in return.

If the prospect of a Sterling-Pedri swap seems absurd, that's because it is.

The highly-rated youngster is under contract until 2026 and has a billion-euro release clause, making a name for himself as one of Spanish football's next big things. Meanwhile, Sterling has only recently broken a long goal drought and looks unlikely to extend his contract beyond its current 2023 expiry date.

If City have indeed made such a proposal, it's fair to say they have no expectations of Barcelona ever agreeing to the swap. Instead, this could be considered a hands-off message to the club, indicating that City aren't interested in swapping with any of Barca's players except their very best.

The report comes after many Barcelona fans have suggested that squad players such as Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Sergi Roberto could be used as makeweights for a deal to bring in either Sterling or Ferran Torres.

Sterling has scored in three of City's last five matches, marking a return to form after going 12 games without a goal.

