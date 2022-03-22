Manchester City 'Making Efforts' to Sign €40M-Rated Portuguese Midfielder After 'Informal' Talks at Pep Guardiola Restaurant

Manchester City are set to offer a trio of their loanees in a deal to sign Sporting Lisbon star Matheus Nunes in the summer, according to a new report.

Sporting Lisbon's Matheus Nunes has earned his fair share of admirers within the Manchester City camp in the recent past, with many reports citing the Premier League champions' admiration for the 23-year-old.

The Portugal international first made the headlines after Pep Guardiola went as far as to describe him as ‘one of the best in the world’ after City's 5-0 thumping of Ruben Amorim's men in the first-leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie in February.

It has been reported that City are preparing an offer that could potentially reach €40 million in exchange for the ‘economic rights’ to loanees such as Pedro Porro, Ante Palaversa and Talles Magno.

This is not the first time that Nunes has been linked with City in recent weeks, after a report report claiming that club officials from both parties held an ‘informal’ discussion about Nunes at Pep Guardiola’s Manchester-based restaurant Tast Catala.

While there is no denying the Portuguese's quality, it is a struggle to foresee who he is set to displace among City's array of world-class midfielders at present, given City possess the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Jack Grealish in the attacking midfield positions.

Most importantly, it looks unlikely that Manchester City's pursuit of a midfielder will supersede their desire to sign a big-name striker next summer.

