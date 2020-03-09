Man United tried to sign Man City star before he joined in the summer

Rodri was a possible transfer target for Manchester United last summer before the Spaniard signed for rivals Manchester City, according to The Athletic.

The publication claims that City's defensive midfielder was being watched by United in the lead-up to the summer transfer window, and the Trafford-based club had even complied scouting reports on the player.

However, Rodri instead signed for Pep Guardiola's men and moved to the Etihad Stadium, where he has already made thirty-eight appearances for his new side, scoring four times.

The midfielder announced himself with a fine strike from distance in the humbling 3-2 defeat at Carrow Road against Norwich City, before making the headlines with a rocket from outside the box against Burnley. More recently, he has scored crucial headers from corner kicks against West Ham United and Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup final, which City went on to win 2-1.

Rodri is currently on a five-year contract. The 23-year-old made his name in La Liga, with impressive spells at Villarreal and Atlético Madrid.

