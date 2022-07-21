Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella 'Disappointed' With Brighton's High Price Tag

Manchester City's pursuit of Brighton's Marc Cucurella looked to have stalled with the two clubs being unable to agree on a fee, but new reports have emerged claiming that the defender has become disgruntled towards his club's transfer stance.

City are in the market for a new left-back as Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to leave the club, with Cucurella being their number one target. The club are believed to have a list of alternatives, or may even stick with their current left-back options, so they won't wait around for the Spaniard forever.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Cucurella only signed for the Seagulls last season but impressed heavily in his first season for the club. The left-back played 35 times for the club as they secured a top-half Premier League finish for the first time in their history.

His performances last season have caught the eye of City boss Pep Guardiola, who is believed to be dead set on signing the Spaniard- hence City's strong links to the Brighton man.

Despite City's strong interest in the defender, it has become clear in recent days that the Cityzens and Brighton are still no closer to agreeing on a fee for the Spain international. However, according to Fabrizio Romano, the lack of movement between the two sides has led to Cucurella becoming frustrated with Brighton.

Romano has stated that the Spanish defender is 'now disappointed because of the high price tag' his current employers have put on him. This could potentially be positive news for City as it may lead to Brighton lowering their asking price slightly to appease their player.

But if the two sides are indeed £20million apart in their valuations then it will most likely take more than just 'disappointment' on Cucurella's end to force a move through.

Ultimately, Cucurella is Brighton's player and still has another four years left on his deal. With a World Cup coming up the player is unlikely to refuse to play for the club to force a deal through, so the most positive outcome in this scenario for City would be Brighton slightly lowering his price tag.

However, with the gulf in valuations between the two clubs being so large, this is unlikely to change the situation dramatically. It remains to be seen whether the Cityzens will significantly increase their offer for the defender or move on to more cost-effective alternatives.

