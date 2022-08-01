Report: Manchester City's Potential Marc Cucurella Alternatives Revealed Amid Chelsea Talks

Manchester City have scouted two potential alternatives to Brighton's Marc Cucurella, with it seeming likely that the Spanish left-back will move to Chelsea.

Cucurella has been City's preferred target at left-back all window but the club have been unable to agree on a fee with Brighton to secure his services. The Seagulls value their man at £50million, while the Sky Blues seem unwilling to go north of £40million for the Spaniard.

Reports have now emerged that Chelsea are planning to hijack the Cityzens' pursuit of Cucurella, with it seeming likely the defender could now be heading to Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Per Fabrizio Romano, Brighton and Chelsea are in negotiations for the left-back and may include young defender Levi Colwill in a deal for Cucurella, which could persuade The Seagulls into lowering their asking price for the London club.

With it seeming increasingly likely that City will lose out on their number one target, the club may move on to alternative options. Jonathan Smith of Goal is reporting that The Cityzens have scouted Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Wolves' Rayan Aït-Nouri as potential backup options to the Spanish defender.

Sosa is one of the most highly rated left-backs in the Bundesliga, having provided an impressive 18 assists over the last two seasons in Germany, while Aït-Nouri is one of the most highly regarded young full-backs in Europe. The 21-year-old registered five goal contributions from defence in just 20 starts for Wolves last season and has impressed in pre-season for the Midlands club.

However, City opting to not sign a left-back this window is a scenario that cannot be ruled out either. Despite the sale of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Pep Guardiola has said he would be happy to go into next season without adding another fullback to his squad. "Joao (Cancelo) can play there, Josh (Wilson-Esbrand) can play there, Nathan (Ake) can play there," he said.

"I never complain about the squad I have since the first season. It is always for the benefit of the club, not for me, and I support the club."

With City's pursuit of Cucrella effectively over it will be interesting to see if the club move on either of these alternative targets. While Nathan Ake proved to be capable at left-back last season, it would be a risk for the Sky Blues to head into the new season with a centre-back and a teenager in Wilson-Esbrand as their backup options to Cancelo.

Read More Manchester City Coverage