Report: Manchester City Target Marc Cucurella Is Undergoing His Chelsea Medical

Manchester City's top left-back target Marc Cucurella is currently in London undergoing a medical with Chelsea, according to Fabrizio Romano.

City had been targeting Cucurella for most of the transfer window but it appears the club have been priced out of a move for the Spaniard, with The Cityzens unwilling to meet Brighton's £50million valuation of the defender.

Chelsea took advantage of the impasse between the two clubs and hijacked the Sky Blues' pursuit of Cucurella, meeting Brighton's valuation of the player with a bid believed to be over £50million. However, the London natives are set to gain a transfer fee for Levi Colwill, who is heading in the opposite direction in a separate transfer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Pep Guardiola was believed to be a huge fan of Cucurella following his debut Premier League season. The defender was signed last window by Brighton from Spanish club Getafe for a fee of £17million and became one of The Seagulls' key players as they finished in 9th place in the Premier League.

However, despite Guardiola viewing the Spaniard as his top target at left-back, his club were unwilling to pay more than £40million for the defender, which was ultimately below Brighton's valuation.

And it now appears Cucurella is on the verge of joining Premier League rivals Chelsea, with Fabrizio Romano claiming he is undergoing his Chelsea medical at the time of writing. The Italian journalist says this is the 'final step' in the deal before documents will be signed between the two clubs which will make the transfer official.

With Cucurella now out of the picture, City have moved on to other targets and are now pursuing Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez. However, according to reports, the Sky Blues are also keen to add another fullback alongside Gomez, who they view as more of a 'development talent', per David Ornstein.

City have been linked with a number of fullbacks this window including Stuttgart's Borna Sosa and Benfica's Alex Grimaldo and their attention will likely be focused on these more 'senior' options once they have concluded the Gomez deal.

