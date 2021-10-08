    • October 8, 2021
    Man City May Opt For Alternative Serie A Target Despite Dusan Vlahovic Availability - €90M Sounded Out

    Manchester City are interested in acquiring Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martínez, according to a report from Italy.
    Following the summer departure of Sergio Agüero to Barcelona, the Premier League champions have been left without an out-and-out striker to spearhead their attack. 

    Moreover, an evident struggle to consistently convert chances has led to calls from fans to acquire a striker in the upcoming January transfer window.

    Tottenham striker Harry Kane was the club’s ideal replacement for the prolific Argentine, however, as Spurs chief Daniel Levy refused to entertain any offers for his prized asset, City failed in their pursuit of the England captain.

    Owing to the club’s desire to recruit a striker, a slew of high-profile names have been linked with City in recent months such as Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, and on Friday, a fresh report has seen the Sky Blues linked with another highly-regarded forward. 

    According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Italian outlet Inter Live, Manchester City are considering a high-profile swoop for Inter Milan star Lautaro Martínez.

    Owing to Pep Guardiola’s longing to acquire a striker, the source noted that City ‘may try to tickle the attention of Inter for Lautaro Martinez’ - and it is claimed that the Premier League champions could table ‘a fee of around €90m’ in a bid to tempt the Nerazzurri to part with the forward.

    However, it is understood that Martínez ‘is close to signing’ a five-year deal with the Serie A champions - which indicates that the Manchester outfit must act quickly should they wish to acquire the Argentine.

    As Inter have recently sold the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Achraf Hakimi in the summer transfer window, it appears unlikely that they would allow yet another star player to depart the club in the coming months.

    Along with this, Sport Witness have also noted that City are currently in ‘pole position’ to sign Fiorentina’s wantaway striker Dusan Vlahovic.

    However, owing to Martínez’s skill-set and style of play, it is surmisable that a move for the more experienced and versatile Argentine may suit City’s needs better than the Serbia international.

