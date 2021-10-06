Man City Mentioned in €50M Pursuit of Serie A Star - Player Confirmed to be Against Signing New Contract

Manchester City have once again been linked with Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic, after contract negotiations between the Serie A club and Serbian international broke down.

Pep Guardiola’s desire to acquire a formidable striker to spearhead his City side has been well-document, and as the Premier League champions failed in a pursuit of Harry Kane last summer, the striker-shaped void in the squad remains.

The Etihad club were understood to be willing to invest over £100 million to sign the England captain, and owing to this, it is deducible that the club would be willing to invest heavily to acquire the striker that they target next.

One striker who Manchester City have previously been linked with is Dusan Vlahovic of Fiorentina, and the Serbian international appears to be on his way out of the Serie A club - with fresh reports indicating that City may look to acquire the player.

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

As per Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by TuttoMercatoWeb, Manchester City may attempt to sign Vlahovic owing to their desire to recruit a forward to spearhead their attack.

This week, it was announced by Fiorentina president Rocco Commisso that contract negotiations between the Serie A club and Dusan Vlahovic had broken down, indicating that the player will not remain in Florence long-term.

In an open letter to Fiorentina supporters published on the club’s official website, Commisso stated that Vlahovic had declined an offer that “would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the club.”

In addition, Commisso noted, “All we can do is acknowledge the wishes of the player and his entourage and quickly identify feasible, appropriate solutions as we proceed with this exciting new season,” - implying that Fiorentina will look to sell the striker in either January or next summer.

TuttoMercatoWeb have noted that as ‘(Raheem) Sterling is not being used continuously by Pep Guardiola’, City could target Dusan Vlahovic in a bid to ‘overcome the failure of the Kane operation’ - which left City without a recognised striker for the ongoing campaign.

Furthermore, owing to the player’s evident ability, the report notes that Vlahovic is ‘followed with interest by several top-tier clubs’, but with just 21 months remaining on his contract, a club pursuing the Serb may be able to negotiate a reasonable fee,

However, the Italian newspaper notes that a fee for the striker ‘could still exceed €50 million’.

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

Last season, Dusan Vlahovic recorded an impressive total of 21 goals in 37 Serie A appearances, and during the ongoing campaign, has continued his goalscoring exploits having notched six goals in just eight matches.

At just 21 years of age, Vlahovic has established himself as one of the most highly-regarded young strikers in Europe and owing to Manchester City’s need to acquire a striker, it would be understandable if the club looked to sign the prolific Serb.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra