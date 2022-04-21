Manchester City Midfielder Now In Talks With Club Over Summer Transfer

Legendary Premier League defensive midfielder and the current captain of Manchester City, Fernandinho is now reportedly 'in talks' over a return to Brazilian club Athletico Paranaense in the summer.

Ahead of Manchester City’s second-leg of the Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid, Fernandinho shocked many by announcing that he plans not to sign a contract extension at the club, instead favouring a return to Brazil in the summer.

Among those that were surprised by the veteran’s decision to depart the Etihad Stadium included none other than manager Pep Guardiola, as he admitted that he ‘didn’t know’ about the Brazilian’s admission during his press conference.

Since his monumental decision was confirmed, it has now also been revealed which club the Brazilian eyes as his next destination of choice.

As per a recent report by the Daily Mail, Fernandinho is ‘in talks’ over a return to his first club, Athletico Paranaense in the summer of 2022. It has been mentioned that the rationale behind the transfer is for the player to be able to ‘extend’ his career, and take his family back to the country in which he was born and bred. IMAGO / Colorsport Interestingly, the report claims that Manchester City are ‘keen’ to help the club legend secure a return to his homeland, much like they did to get a deal over the line for David Silva to Real Sociedad in the summer of 2020. IMAGO / PA Images

Recently, Italy-based journalist Ekrem Konur had stated that four Brazilian clubs were eyeing a move for the iconic midfielder - including Corinthians, Atletico Mineiro, Flamengo and Botafogo.

In addition, it was also revealed that a host of Brazilian sides are ‘quite excited’ about the possibility of signing Fernandinho on a free transfer at the end of the ongoing season.

However, Corinthians have reportedly ruled themselves out of the race with a club official disclosing that with the Manchester City captain set to turn 37 in May, they are ‘not interested’ in adding the decorated midfielder to their ranks due to the age factor.

However, it has been previously reported that Athletico Paranaense are the ‘favourites’ for the former Shakhtar Donestk man’s signature this summer, while facing stiff competition from Mineiro as well.

A return to his roots would be a beautiful end to Fernandinho’s storied career, that certainly has had a lot more highs than lows.

