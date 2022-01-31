Manchester City Midfielder Iker Pozo Set for Croatia Loan Switch

Manchester City youngster Iker Pozo is set for a loan spell in Croatia on deadline day, according to information from the Manchester Evening News.

The viewpoint from many over the past few seasons on the subject of Iker Pozo is expected to be as follows: Things haven’t quite worked out as expected.

Unlike his older brother Jose Angel Pozo, the 21-year old is yet to make a competitive appearance for Manchester City, despite being a part of the club's academy system since 2012.

A mere three run-outs for the Manchester City Under-23s this season is a sign that the youngster is in desperate need of getting minutes under his belt, after a loan spell at FC Eindhoven in the 2020/21 campaign.

As per a new report by the Manchester Evening News’ Stuart Brennan, Iker Pozo is expected to sign for Croatian side HNK Rijeka on loan for the remainder of the ongoing season.

While it was recently claimed that FC Eindhoven were eyeing another loan spell for the midfielder, it has been stated that the Spanish talent is set to be ‘on his way’ to Croatia on deadline day.

HNK Rijeka may not read as the most glamorous destination for the once-Real Madrid youth product, however it is key to understand that Iker Pozo requires playing time above anything else at this stage of his career.

Considering the youngster does not have the privilege of training alongside Manchester City’s first-team players and learn under the guidance of Pep Guardiola on a regular basis, a move away could prove vital in accelerating his development.

With Rodri being the most in-form sitting midfielder in Europe this season, playing the same role as Iker Pozo, fighting for a first-team spot at Manchester City seems next to impossible for the 21-year old.

Pozo certainly has the ability to turn heads with his displays, and if he manages to do so over the course of the next six months at HNK Rijeka, a return to City may well be on the cards at some stage.

