Man City Midfielder Completes Multi-Million Pound Switch To Serie A - Full Contractual Details Confirmed

Serbian international Ivan Ilic has officially signed for Hellas Verona on a permanent deal from Manchester City.

Ilic joined City in 2017 from the Serbian side Red Star Belgrade and was subsequently sent on a series of loan moves across continental Europe.

Following successful spells at Zemun and NAC Breda, the Serbian international’s most recent loan move was to the Italian side Hellas Verona.

Ilic’s strong performances throughout the season led to several Serie A clubs developing an interest in securing the Serb’s services.

However, following on from his impressive season at the Veneto club, Hellas Verona looked to secure the 20-year-old midfielder permanently, and on Thursday evening the move was officially announced.

As confirmed by Hellas Verona via their official Twitter account, Ilic has officially left Manchester City for the Venetian side, and the Premier League champions have profited significantly from the deal.

According to Mike Minay of BBC Sport, the Serbian International has joined Hellas Verona for a fee of £8.5 million.

Minay also reports that as part of the agreement, Manchester City have included a 25% sell-on clause for the midfielder, while the club have also successfully inserted a buy-back clause into the deal.

Before the move to Hellas Verona was announced, Ilic had also been linked with a move to Serie A side Torino.

It was understood that new Torino boss Ivan Juric was keen on taking the Serbian midfielder with him to Turin after the manager left Verona earlier in the summer.

According to ESPN, Ilic was purchased in the region of £2.25 million, and having sold the player for approximately £8.5 million, the Blues have significantly profited on a player who has never even played for the club’s senior side.

Despite his move away, Ilic remains highly-rated by Manchester City, and this is shown by the club’s insistence on including a buy-back clause in the deal with Hellas Verona.

