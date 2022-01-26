Manchester City Midfielder Set for Ligue 1 Loan Switch

Rising Manchester City attacking midfielder Luka Ilic, brother of Serie A star Ivan, is set for an amended loan spell this month, making a move to Ligue 1, according to reports in France.

Ever since Luka Ilic signed for Manchester City, the youngster has been identified as one to watch for the future, and tipped to emulate the success seen within the game from his brother in Serie A.

However, the Serbian midfielder's career up until now has been defined by a series of loan spells to the likes of Red Star Belgrade, NAC Breda and FC Twente, as the City Football Group looks to find the best pathway for the youngster.

While some may argue that at 22 years of his age, the trajectory of his career is stalling, it is also equally essential for Ilic to get the required playing time to be a serious first-team contender at Manchester City one day.

As per a new report by French newspaper L’Equipe, as translated and relayed by Serbian Football on Twitter, Luka Ilic now looks set to join Ligue 1 side and City Football Group club ESTAC Troyes on loan.

With Troyes being a member of the growing CFG club portfolio, this could mean the Serbian midfielder will have access to learning his trade from the French club’s host of top coaches.

Additionally, it is crucial to note that Ligue 1 is regarded by some to be the most similar division to the Premier League, in terms of physicality and pace, which would only boost the 22-year old’s development.

Perhaps the only stumbling block could be that with Troyes’ former coach reportedly having a row with CFG recently as the likes of Patrick Roberts, Philippe Sandler and Erik Palmer-Brown were rarely given a chance, some may fear that Ilic could undergo the same treatment.

However, it is worth pointing out that ultimately, the responsibility falls on Luka Ilic’s shoulders to finally grab an opportunity by the scruff of it's neck and reinvigorate his career.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra