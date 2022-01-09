Manchester City Midfielder "Looking For A New Club" - Trio of English Clubs Interested in Signing

A loan switch to Germany is believed to have ended for Manchester City midfielder Tommy Doyle, with a number of Championship clubs now claimed to be interested in the England youth international, according to a new report.

Tommy Doyle’s loan spell at HSV Hamburg has been far from ideal, with the Manchester City academy graduate struggling for game time in Germany.

With manager Tim Walter complimenting the Englishman’s ‘sensational feet’ when he initially joined, the early signs had suggested that the move to the 2. Bundesliga club could prove to be the perfect breeding ground for the talented youngster.

However, things have certainly panned out in the opposite direction, with the 20-year making just six league appearances during his stint at HSV.

As per a report by Wales Online, Tommy Doyle is understood to have ‘left’ his loan club and is said to be on the ‘lookout’ for a new club at this present moment.

Speaking to German outlet Tag 24, relayed and translated in the same report, HSV Hamburg sporting director Michael Mutzel explained the midfielder’s current situation at the club.

“Tommy is now looking for a new club. We are initially assuming that he will probably not come back, but we do not want to rule that out 100 per cent”, revealed Mutzel.

It has been further reported that a host of Championship clubs are said to be ‘interested’ in Doyle’s signature, such as Swansea City, Barnsley and Blackpool.

With a recent report stating that the England Under-21 international traveled to the UK to celebrate Christmas, a return to Hamburg meant he was set to be in quarantine for two weeks, missing the club’s training camp in Spain; further deteriorating his status within the first-team squad as a key member.

It’s safe to say that the loan spell has been unsuccessful for all parties involved, but a move to any of the clubs mentioned that understand how to utilise Tommy Doyle’s profile can be the perfect step to get his career right back on track.

