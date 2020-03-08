Man City put Inter centre-back 'top of their summer shopping list' - £80 million fee mentioned

Manchester City are reportedly set to make a bid for Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to the Daily Express. With the Blues even prepared to spend £80 million on the 25-year-old.

In the 177 appearances that he has made for the Italian side, Skriniar has impressed pundits and fans with his excellent composure on the ball. Moreover, he has a knack for creating the play from the back which will be a huge asset for Pep Guardiola's team.

Skriniar has missed only one game this season and is one of the most dependable players in the Antonio Conte-led team. The consistency in his performance has also attracted interest from the likes of Real Madrid.

With club captain Vincent Kompany's departure and Aymeric Laporte's long-term injury, the current season has seen City struggle in defensive areas. However, Guardiola wants to avoid a repeat of the same and will look for defenders who can help him in rebuilding the squad.

Apart from Skriniar, Manchester City have also been linked with Leicester City's Caglar Soyuncu and Bournemouth's Nathan Ake as potential transfer targets. The upcoming summer transfer window will be a busy one at the Etihad, with UEFA's ban and the club's Champions League run contributing as important factors.

