Man City eye two Inter Milan centre-backs - £80 million fee mentioned

WillBeaman19

Pep Guardiola has 'sanctioned' a move for Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar, according to the Daily Express as relayed by Sempre Inter. 

Long term transfer target, Milan Skriniar, is still the subject of interest from City; who are willing to spend up to £80 million in order to sign the Slovak international. The centre-back has been a key component of the sturdy Inter Milan defence who have only conceded 24 goals in their run-in for the Serie A title.

The Blues are also reportedly interested in Skriniar's defensive teammate, Alessandro Bastoni, according to Tuttosport. The 2019/20 season has been a breakthrough year for the youngster who has featured 17 times for Inter Milan at the heart of their defence.

The clubs hierarchy believe the two signings would bolster the sides defensive options, as they prepare for the potential departures of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

Transfer Rumours

The circumstances which led the postponement of Man City's match against as Arsenal as a 'precautionary measure'

Manchester City's Wednesday evening tie against Arsenal in the Premier League has been postponed - because an unnamed Arsenal player shook hands with Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis.

markgough96

Man City fixture 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors

Manchester City's Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Real Madrid is 'unlikely' to be played behind closed doors.

Nathan Allen

Man City star still wants to leave the club - Bayern monitoring injury issue

Recent reports suggest Manchester City winger Leroy Sané still wants to leave the club in the summer; but the interested party, Bayern Munich, are having doubts of their own.

Nathan Allen

Man City 'considering' giving American goalkeeper a chance to earn starting spot

Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen is set to be given a chance to challenge current number one Ederson for the starting spot after Claudio Bravo's departure.

Nathan Allen

"I'm excited to have him back" - Pep Guardiola Press Conference Highlights (vs Arsenal)

Pep Guardiola faced the media ahead of the rearranged fixture against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Here's the main talking points...

harryasiddall

Brazilian starlet set to travel with Man City first team on pre-season tour

Manchester City recently signed Brazilian youngster Yan Couto from Cortiba, beating Barcelona to his signature. Recent reports suggest what plans the club have for their new acquisition.

Shruti Sadbhav

The City Xtra Podcast | #3 - Derby Day Pain & Going for the Gunners

Jordan and Lewis are back for another episode of the City Xtra Podcast, after an underwhelming performance against our Stretford neighbours.

Freddie Pye

Man City star showed 'no signs of discontent' after being dropped for Real Madrid clash

Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Agüero reportedly showed no signs of discontent after not featuring in the clubs 2-1 win in Madrid.

Nathan Allen

Man United tried to sign Man City star before he joined in the summer

Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo was a target of Manchester United before he joined the blue side of Manchester in the summer transfer window.

Nathan Allen

Huge boost as Man City star 'likely' to be fit to face Arsenal

Manchester City have received a huge boost as the league's leading assister is likely to play on Wednesday.

Nathan Allen