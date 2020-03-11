Man City eye two Inter Milan centre-backs - £80 million fee mentioned

Pep Guardiola has 'sanctioned' a move for Inter Milan central defender Milan Skriniar, according to the Daily Express as relayed by Sempre Inter.

Long term transfer target, Milan Skriniar, is still the subject of interest from City; who are willing to spend up to £80 million in order to sign the Slovak international. The centre-back has been a key component of the sturdy Inter Milan defence who have only conceded 24 goals in their run-in for the Serie A title.

The Blues are also reportedly interested in Skriniar's defensive teammate, Alessandro Bastoni, according to Tuttosport. The 2019/20 season has been a breakthrough year for the youngster who has featured 17 times for Inter Milan at the heart of their defence.

The clubs hierarchy believe the two signings would bolster the sides defensive options, as they prepare for the potential departures of John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi.

