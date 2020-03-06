Man City 'remain interested' in Serie A central defender - CEO to raise an 'insurmountable wall'

Manchester City remain interested in signing Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar, according to Calcio Mercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

Skriniar (25) has been linked with City for several months, and recent reports signal that the club are still keeping tabs on the highly-rated defender.

The problem could be Skriniar's price tag, with Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta slapping a huge price tag on the player to "raise an insurmountable wall".

Manchester City have been frequently linked with a variety of central defenders throughout the season; following the departure of long-term captain Vincent Kompany and injuries to Frenchman Aymeric Laporte. Nicolas Otamendi and Fernandinho are both expected to leave the club within the next eighteen months, so the club are sure to delve into the transfer market for replacements in the summer.

Skriniar, who has over thirty caps for Slovenia, has also been linked with Manchester United.

