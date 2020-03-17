City Xtra
Man City's pursuit of Inter Milan star hits stumbling block - Conte 'not keen' on swap deal

markgough96

Manchester City's pursuit of Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar is in danger of stalling because manager Antonio Conte is not keen on a player exchange deal involving Joao Cancelo, claim CalcioMercato as relayed by Sport Witness.

Since City's inadequate defensive options were exposed this season by Aymeric Laporte's injury and the failure to replace Vincent Kompany, the club have been linked with a big-money deal for Skriniar. 

fc-internazionale-v-benevento-calcio-serie-a
(Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)

Joao Cancelo remains 'highly appreciated' by Inter Milan's hierarchy due to his highly successful loan spell there in the 2017-18 season. However, Conte, according to CalcioMercato, is said to be unenthused by the prospect of swapping Skriniar for the Portugal full-back. 

This would make the signing of Skriniar substantially more difficult for City, as it would make a club record-breaking bid of cash only inevitable to stand a chance of prising the Slovak centre-back away from Inter. 

eintracht-frankfurt-v-fc-internazionale-uefa-europa-league-round-of-16-first-leg
(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Conte's alleged disinterest in Cancelo is surprising, given that Cancelo would on paper be an excellent fit as a right wing-back in the Italian's trademark 3-5-2 system.

If CalcioMercato's report is true, it could mean that City turn their attention to another target, such as Benfica's Ruben Dias or Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly. 

-----

