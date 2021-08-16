Man City 'Monitor' Progress of Non-League Striker - Interest Labelled As 'Surprise' Amid Links to Harry Kane

Manchester City are interested in signing a non-league striker, according to a surprising report on Monday morning.

City’s desire to acquire a striker this summer has been well-documented, and the likes of Tottenham's Harry Kane and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland have both been linked with a move to the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola’s side have failed to score in their previous three competitive fixtures and their need for a striker is startlingly evident to any person who watches Manchester City play.

With the reigning Premier League champions currently searching for a striker during the ongoing summer transfer window, a new name has been linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium - and it's caught plenty of people by surprise.

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

According to Gregg Evans of The Athletic, Manchester City have taken a 'surprise interest' in Solihull Moors striker Kyle Hudlin - a player who has been described as 'the tallest outfield professional player in Britain'.

The 21-year-old forward stands at a towering 6ft 9in, and the report states that Manchester City scouts have recently watched Hudlin perform, and that the Sky Blues have joined the likes of Middlesbrough and Cardiff City in monitoring the player.

The Athletic also states that the club initially started 'video-scouting' Kyle Hudlin before watching him in Solihull Moors’ pre-season friendly draw with Notts County over the weekend.

Furthermore, it is stated that Manchester City are looking for 'young homegrown talent' to then 'send out on loan and help develop'.

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Whilst the Premier League champions being linked with a move for a non-league footballer appears to be slightly unusual to say the very least, it is likely that the club’s scouts have caught wind of the player’s impressive performances along with his imposing physique.

Kyle Hudlin scored nine goals in the National League last term, and the year prior, plied his trade at Midland League Division Two club Solihull United - step seven in the non-league pyramid - before getting his move to Solihull Moors.

Should Hudlin sign for Manchester City, then it would represent a colossal and rapid rise in the space of a year.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra