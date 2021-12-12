Man City Monitoring Chelsea Star's Contract Situation Ahead of Possible January Swoop - Tottenham and Manchester United Also Linked

A number of Premier League clubs including Manchester City are reportedly monitoring the ongoing contract situation of Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, with his current deal set to expire in 2022.

Christensen’s unstable contract situation has unsurprisingly put a number of clubs on red alert, with the potential to secure the signing of the Denmark international on a free transfer at the end of the current season.

With Manchester City seemingly solidified in the defensive region, it will come as a surprise to many fans to see the Etihad club linked with any moves for any central defenders - but market opportunities are often of interest to club officials.

According to a new report from the Daily Star this week, Chelsea's Danish international Andreas Christensen has piqued the interest of clubs in England and abroad - with his contract situation playing a major part in such interest.

The report states that Manchester City join a long list of clubs including Premier League rivals Tottenham and Manchester United, as well as AC Milan and Barcelona from abroad, if Christensen is allowed to depart West London on a free transfer.

With Premier League clubs said to be monitoring the developments of the Chelsea youth product in January, the likes of Milan and Barcelona have the added advantage of stepping up their negotiations in 2022.

As mentioned, Pep Guardiola’s squad is well-equipped at centre-back, with Ruben Dias, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake as their four first-team options. Maintaining the best defensive record in the Premier League this season, City’s defence has been watertight in the 2021/22 campaign.

However, with reports in the summer claiming that Aymeric Laporte could be itching for a return to Spain and Nathan Ake constantly linked with moves to Newcastle and West Ham, the Premier League champions may well be rightly placed in their interest in the aforementioned 25-year old defender.

It has to be said that with Laporte becoming Ruben Dias’ first-choice partner this season and assuming Chelsea’s unwillingness to sell a quality asset to their nearest title rivals, the probability of this transfer remains doubtful at this stage.

