Man City Monitoring Highly-Rated €60M French International Midfielder - Real Madrid, Man United, and Liverpool Also Linked

A recent report has indicated that Manchester City are interested in acquiring one of the Ligue 1’s most highly-regarded talents, but will likely be joined by a whole host of other admirers.

Pep Guardiola currently has an abundance of top-quality midfielders at his disposal, although due to the Catalan’s noted adoration of accomplished midfield players, it is not beyond belief that he would always be open to the idea of a new addition.

However, whilst his squad is well-stocked on attacking midfielders, Guardiola is currently limited to just Rodri and 36-year-old Fernandinho as his options for the crucial defensive midfielder role.

With Fernandinho expected to depart the North-West next summer, the club may be looking to recruit a defensive-minded player who also possesses excellent ball-playing ability – and a recent report has indicated a seemingly ideal candidate.

READ MORE: Rodgers 'in the frame' to replace Pep Guardiola as City boss

READ MORE: Haaland’s agent to hold talks with City in January over summer move

According to ESPN, City are keeping tabs on AS Monaco’s highly-rated holding midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni, and the report has stated that the Premier League champions' scouting team have ‘watched’ Tchouaméni in action.

The French international joined Monaco in January of last year from Bordeaux for a fee in the region of £16 million – a high fee for a player who, at the time, had made just over a dozen Ligue 1 starts.

However, given that Tchouaméni has since established himself as a key player for the side and has also impacted the French national squad, it looks to have been a shrewd investment by the 2017 Ligue 1 Champions.

The report also relays that 'a fee between €50 million and €60 million' would be needed to prise the 21-year-old from AS Monaco.

Although, with City currently in possession of the highly-regarded Romeo Lavia, and considering that the club are believed to be prioritising the recruitment of a striker, a move for Tchouaméni may not be a priority for the club next summer.

READ MORE: City midfielder close to signing new contract

READ MORE: Juventus 'monitoring' situation of Manchester City star

Along with links to City, ESPN have also noted that Aurélien Tchouaméni has courted interest from a slew of Europe’s top clubs including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester United and PSG.

As Rodri has blossomed into a vital player in the Manchester City set-up, it stands to reason that Tchouaméni would prefer to move to a side where he would be afforded more regular game-time, such as Manchester United.

Therefore, the prospect of City acquiring Aurélien Tchouaméni in next year's summer transfer window appears to be somewhat unlikely.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra