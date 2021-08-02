Man City Monitoring 'Highly Rated' Dutch Defender – £43 Million Fee Mentioned

Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on Lille’s Sven Botman, after an impressive season with the newly crowned Ligue 1 champions.

Sven Botman is a highly rated young centre-back and is admired by a host of European clubs as a result of his robust and mature defensive display at the heart of Lille’s multiple title-winning team.

The 21-year-old signed a five-year contract with Lille last year following a move from boyhood club Ajax.

Since then, he has helped his side sensationally oust Paris Saint-Germain from the French throne and to secure the Trophée des Champions recently - ending PSG’s eight-year-long streak.

At 6’4, Botman is an enormously physical defender capable of asserting his dominance in aerial duels with extreme efficiency.

With doubts over the future of Manchester City’s Aymeric Laporte, who is reportedly unhappy with his situation at the club, Botman would be a strong and capable alternative if the Frenchmen leaves the English Champions for a new challenge.

According to the latest report from French daily L’Equipe, as relayed by the Daily Mail, Manchester City are monitoring the Lille defender after being made aware of his availability in the current market.

The French outfit has slapped a £43 million price tag on their left-footed centre-back and would be willing to part ways with him for the right offer.

Botman has a lengthy contract at Lille which gives them an upper hand in negotiations and enough time to wait for an acceptable offer.

The Ligue 1 champions have a history of making selling players on for a profit, with the likes of Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Magalhaes being sold for big money moves.

However, any move from the Cityzens for Botman would be a result of Aymeric Laporte’s departure from the Etihad as Manchester City’s 2021/22 transfer chest is exclusively reserved for Aston Villa’s Jack Grealish and Tottenham's Harry Kane.

At the moment, Laporte is more likely to stay with Pep Guardiola’s squad, owing to FC Barcelona and Real Madrid’s dire financial conditions, which means that either club cannot afford to sign the player in the current window.

