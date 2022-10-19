Report: Manchester City Are Monitoring Napoli Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Manchester City's squad is arguably one winger short at the moment.

Following the sale of Raheem Sterling to rivals Chelsea in the summer, many expected The Cityzens to move for a replacement, but this ultimately never transpired.

Instead, the club have promoted youngster Cole Palmer to the first team and new signing Julian Alvarez can also fill in out wide if he is called upon.

But the point remains that the Sky Blues never directly replaced Sterling, who was a large source of their goals over the past five years.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

And it now appears that City may be keen to move for a wide option in a future transfer window.

According to Calcio Mercato Web (as relayed and translated by Sport Witness), the Sky Blues have been monitoring Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The report states that The Cityzens, alongside Liverpool, are following the Georgian star with 'great attention' after he has 'impressed everyone' with his blistering start to the season.

The 21-year-old has had an outstanding start to life in Naples following his transfer from Dinamo Batumi, scoring seven goals and providing eight assists in just 14 games this season.

IMAGO / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

However, it remains to be seen how feasible a transfer for Kvaratskhelia may be in the near future.

Napoli only signed the winger this summer and are reportedly already keen to tie the Georgia international to a new contract, to fend off any potential interest in their player.

However, the Italian side paid just £9million in acquiring Kvaratskhelia's services, so they could potentially be tempted to cash in on the winger if a particularly high offer were to come in for him next summer.

Read More Manchester City Coverage: