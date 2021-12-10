Man City Monitoring Performances of Premier League Left-Back - Defender Remains 'Player of Interest'

As Manchester City put together plans for a potential new signing at left-back in the coming months, a new name from the Premier League has come to light, as per a new report on Friday.

With Oleksandr Zinchenko consistently linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium to the likes of Genoa and West Ham, this could well be the time when Manchester City potentially swoop in for a new name.

However, with Joao Cancelo’s sublime displays at left-back making him an indispensable figure in the current Manchester City side, any incoming left-sided full-back would have to content with stiff competition if they were to make the position their own.

According to a new report from Rob Dawson and Mark Ogden of ESPN this week, Arsenal’s high-flying left-back Nuno Tavares has emerged as a rather unexpected transfer target for Manchester City.

The 21-year old was initially signed by Arsenal as an understudy to Scottish international Kieran Tierney, but with his electric displays since his switch from Benfica, Nuno Tavares has become first-choice under Mikel Arteta this season.

ESPN quote sources who have informed them that Manchester City have been monitoring the performances of Arsenal's Nuno Tavares, as part of their research into a potential new recruit at left-back.

It is however reinforced that a bid in January for Tavares seems unlikely at present, however a move in the summer is not out of the question with the player remaining a player of interest to the Premier League champions.

Pep Guardiola’s men have been linked with recruiting a brand new left-back for a couple of seasons, but are yet to dip in the market to make the move.

Starting six out of the last 10 Arsenal games, Nuno Tavares’ tireless performances down the left-flank have caught the eye. However, it has to be said that he profiles more as a left wing-back and his defensive displays leave a lot to be desired.

Considering Pep Guardiola plays a four-man defence, the prospect of this move going through seem more hopeful than likely at this present moment, however it is a situation that must be monitored closely in the coming months.

