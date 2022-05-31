Skip to main content

Manchester City Monitoring Performances of Everton Centre-Back Ahead of Summer Transfer Window

Premier League champions, Manchester City have reportedly 'looked' at Everton centre-back talent Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential signing for the upcoming transfer window.

After the rise of Phil Foden as one of the finest youngsters in England, it is understandable why the world had kept their eyes perched on the next attacking talent to emerge from Manchester City’s reputable academy.

The likes of Cole Palmer, James McAtee and Liam Delap have already made their respective Premier League debuts this campaign, which is a major reason why the trio are considered the next in line to make their way into the Manchester City first-team on a more regular basis.

However, it is worth emphasising that City have no shortage of central defensive talent amongst their ranks as well, with Luke Mbete touted as the next Vincent Kompany by some, CJ Egan-Riley making two senior appearances, and Callum Doyle impressing on loan at Sunderland last season.

New details have now emerged about Manchester City persisting on strengthening what already is a promising area on the pitch, by targeting arguably one of the country’s most gifted young defenders.

As per a report by Simon Jones of the Mail, Manchester City have ‘looked’ at Everton centre-back, Jarrad Branthwaite.

The 19-year old has already turned heads with his displays since his move from Carlisle in 2020, making six Premier League appearances for the Toffees this term. In December, Branthwaite made headlines after scoring a 74th minute equaliser against Chelsea in his first league start for the Merseyside club.

While some may assume that due to his minimal, yet impressive experience in the English top-flight that the Everton starlet could be a first-team signing, it may be some time before the Englishman ever breaks in to the City senior side.

With the presence of established, as well as fellow left-sided defenders such as Aymeric Laporte and Nathan Ake at the club, Branthwaite would be likely to struggle to instantly break into Manchester City’s cemented defensive roster.

However, it is worth noting that if City have their sights set on the youngster, they will have a plan in place as to how best to develop the teenager into a future superstar in the senior team.

