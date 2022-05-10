Skip to main content

Manchester City Monitoring Premier League Midfielder After Paul Pogba Move Collapse

Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips is on Manchester City's radar in their pursuit of a new midfielder in the summer, according to a new report.

The upcoming transfer window is set to see a series of incomings and outgoings at the Etihad Stadium across various departments, with Fernandinho confirming last month he would be bidding farewell to the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

With just over a year left on Ilkay Gundogan's existing deal as well, Manchester City could look to bolster their options in the middle of the park, as has been the belief amongst certain quarters over recent months.

Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is expected to complete a sensational move to east Manchester, with Julian Alvarez set to arrive from River Plate at some point in the summer after City confirmed the signing of the 22-year-old Argentine in January.

Off the back of a crushing Champions League semi-final defeat to Real Madrid this week, several sources close to the current Premier League leaders have reported that City are looking to make a squad revamp this summer, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's name again coming to the fore.

However, according to a new report by Italian journalist Rudi Galetti, Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is amongst Manchester City's shortlist of potential options to recruit ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

A flurry of reports recently saw Paul Pogba linked with a sensational move across town to Manchester City, though well-placed sources in England have this week confirmed the France international will not be joining the current league leaders when his contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer.

AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham's Declan Rice are amongst other names who have been linked with a possible move to the north-west of England in the summer.

Whilst Tchouameni could be considered too young and perhaps slighly inexperienced for the Premier League, it is unlikely that City meet the £150 million valuation publicly set by West Ham boss David Moyes for Rice, who is expected to depart the London Stadium at the end of the campaign.

Phillips has been heavily linked with a switch to Manchester United in the summer but the prospect of challenging for the Premier League and Champions League and working under Pep Guardiola could tempt the Leeds-born star into heading to the Etihad Stadium.

