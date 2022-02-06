Manchester City 'Monitoring' Progress of Highly-Rated League One Winger - Premier League Side Yet to Make Enquiry

Premier League champions Manchester City are reportedly keeping an eye on the rise and progress of Sheffield Wednesday's winger Bailey Cadamarteri, as per new information.

Manchester City’s penchant for signing a younger profile of players has ensured that they are set up to succeed for years to come.

The perfect examples of this include the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Ruben Dias over the past few years, who have gone on to develop into world-class players and are expected to spearhead City’s domination for years to come.

Fans can now add Julian Alvarez’s signing from River Plate to the mix, who could be nurtured into becoming one of the world’s premier strikers, possessing an incredible ceiling at just 22 years of age.

According to a new report by The Sheffield Star, Manchester City are claimed to have been monitoring League One side Sheffield Wednesday’s Bailey Cadamarteri’s progress ‘for a while’.

However, it has been claimed that the Premier League champions have not yet made an ‘enquiry’ for the 16-year old winger.

Further details suggest that Pep Guardiola’s side have been joined by fellow Premier League clubs such as West Ham and Brentford for the player's signature, who is the son of former Everton striker Danny Cadamarteri.

The report states that a major factor behind the interest in the youngster is to bring in ‘future stars’ at Manchester City, as seen with the latest signing of Julian Alvarez as well as allowing City Football Group's Lommel SK adding Zalan Vancsa to their ranks.

While only time will tell whether Bailey Cadamarteri pushes on to make a high-profile move in future, the fact that a club with a track record as spot on as Manchester City in terms of scouting speaks volumes.

