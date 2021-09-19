Man City 'Monitoring the Situation' of West Ham Star - Chelsea and Manchester United Also Interested With Latter Expected to Make Move

Manchester City have joined Manchester United and Chelsea in 'monitoring the situation' of Declan Rice, according to the latest information from England.

With City's clear need for a recognised number nine, it may be easy to forget that the club will be in the market for a defensive midfielder sometime in the near future.

Despite Fernandinho still showcasing his brilliance at the age of 36, it looks likely it will be time for both parties to part ways at the end of the ongoing season. His one-year extension also merits his outstanding work off the field and his role as club captain.

Spanish midfielder Rodri is undoubtedly seen as the heir to the Brazilian's throne, but he will need fierce competition to keep standards high - and according to Jacob Steinberg of the Guardian, that could be West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.

Steinberg's report claims Manchester City are 'monitoring the situation' of Rice, along with Chelsea.

Manchester United are also expected to make a move next summer, and it 'feels unlikely' that West Ham will be able to refuse a 'massive' offer, according to the report from the Guardian.

Despite his talent being clear for quite some time, Rice's development over the past few years has been remarkable. Now a regular in the England set-up, the 22-year-old was crucial in his countries run to the European Championship's final.

Rice made his European debut in Thursday's 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb and marked a special night with a goal of his own. Steinberg says Rice is ready to test himself at the highest level, and it could spark one of the big clubs into making their move.

Rice's deal until 2024 has an option to extend for a further year, but with Manchester United long-term admirers, it's thought he could be the perfect fit for Ole Gunnar Solskjær's midfield.

If Manchester City were to prise Rice from their local rivals hands, it'd take a mammoth offer, but it may be worth it to acquire one of England's brightest talents.

