Manchester City More Determined Than Ever to Sign Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland This Summer

Premier League champions Manchester City are claimed to be more determined than ever before to secure the signature of Erling Haaland in the coming transfer window, according to a new report.

Despite Manchester City blowing away the competition for large parts of the ongoing season without the presence of a traditional number nine, a striker remains at the summit of their priority list ahead of the coming transfer window.

A recent report had claimed that Pep Guardiola himself also believes that his high-flying Manchester City side would have been ‘even better’ this season with an established goalscorer at their disposal.

Apart from their desire to bring in a clinical finisher through the door, there is another reason that is pushing Etihad officials to wrap up a deal for their primary striker target next season.

imago1009473197h

Erling Haaland in Bundesliga action

imago1009905237h

Erling Haaland arriving for training at Borussia Dortmund

As per a report by the Manchester Evening News’ Simon Bajkowski, Manchester City are even ‘more determined’ to sign Erling Haaland next summer, after their failure to land Harry Kane last season.

It has been claimed that the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund talisman is set to be ‘stiff’ - with Real Madrid and Paris Saint-German also expected to be queued up to sign the striking sensation.

Read More

In addition to this, the report also claims that Pep Guardiola is a ‘huge fan’ of the 21-year old.

A recent report had also stated that the Premier League champions have ‘already met’ Haaland and his representatives to present their ‘latest offers’.

imago1009363823h

Erling Haaland celebrates a Borussia Dortmund goal

imago1009359523h

Erling Haaland in Borussia Dortmund action

German outlet BILD had made the revelation that Manchester City can ‘easily’ afford to pay the Norwegian superstar’s €670,000-per-week wages, which highlights just how willing they are to get the mega-deal over the line.

It is highly likely that Manchester City are trying to pull out all the stops to secure the services of Erling Haaland, after being unable to bring in a striker last summer.

