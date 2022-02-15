Skip to main content

Manchester City Move for £100 Million Star Now 'Off the Table' Despite 'Massive Admiration' from Pep Guardiola

Interest from Manchester City in West Ham and England's in-demand midfielder Declan Rice is now 'off the table', according to a new report.

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a summer switch to a host of top Premier League clubs, after he recently expressed a desire to win major honours, speaking during an interview with Gary Neville on ‘The Overlap’ YouTube channel.

Given the fact that Manchester City are widely regarded as being the most well set-up club when it comes to gunning for glory each season, the England international’s admission added fuel to the fire about a potential move in the coming months.

However, there appears to be yet another twist in the tale when it comes to the speculation, paired with new developments concerning an existing player at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

As per the information of Claret & Hugh, Manchester City will not to be entering the race to sign West Ham's Declan Rice ahead of the new season.

It has been reported that while manager Pep Guardiola is a ‘massive admirer’ of the West Ham star, the Premier League champions have instead ‘set aside’ funds to finance the potential signing of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.

With reported aspects such as the Norwegian’s £64 million release clause, wages of up to £400k-a-week, and £40 million in agent fees, the Etihad club are expected to have very little wiggle room in their transfer fund to go for one of the most highly-valued midfielders in Europe.

A price tag of over £100 million for Declan Rice has been mooted, and combined with Rodri’s excellent form, there are two factors that have meant Manchester City’s interest for the England international seems unlikely.

There is also a suggestion that Manchester City may be open to further extending the contract of Fernandinho by an additional 12 months, meaning depth in defensive midfield may not require a signing in the role this summer.

