August 19, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search

Man City 'Much More Likely' Than Man United to Sign Ligue 1 Midfielder

Manchester City have been linked with a move for highly-rated Metz midfielder Pepe Matar Sarr, alongside rivals Manchester United.
Author:
Publish date:

City have been linked with several players throughout the ongoing transfer window such as Tottenham's Harry Kane and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, however, another name that the club has been linked with is Pepe Matar Sarr.

Sarr is an 18-year-old Senegalese midfielder currently starring for Ligue 1 side Metz and having established himself as a key player for the side despite his age, it is understandable that the teenager has attracted a slew of suitors.

Often labelled as a ‘wonderkid’, Pepe Matar Sarr is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and it seems to be a matter of time until the midfielder leaves the Ligue 1 side for pastures new. 

READ MORE: Pep Guardiola fitness update on Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan

READ MORE: Man City boss' honest assessment of Tottenham defeat

As reported by journalist Jonathan Shrager, “as it stands” Pepe Matar Sarr, appears to be “much more likely” to sign for Manchester City ahead of Manchester United.

As well as the two Manchester clubs, Sarr has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, however, it is currently unclear where the midfielder’s future lies.

The Senegal international is understood to be a versatile player capable of operating in several roles across the midfield, meaning that Manchester City may view Sarr as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

The Daily Mail has also reported this week that Manchester City “are prepared to buy Sarr and loan him back to Metz for the season” to secure the player’s services. 

READ MORE: Harry Kane hoping for progress in Man City switch THIS WEEK

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez makes honest admission of 2020/2021 performances

Pepe Matar Sarr is highly regarded within French football and given his age and potential, Manchester City may act this summer to acquire the player ahead of their competition.

Fernandinho will likely leave City at the end of the current campaign, and Pepe Matar Sarr could represent the long-term Fernandinho replacement that the club have sought for years. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

sipa_33200552 (1)
Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Table' €80M Offer For Harry Kane Alternative - Premier League Side Strike 'Verbal Agreement' With Player and Agent

Transfer Rumours

Man City 'Much More Likely' Than Man United to Sign Ligue 1 Midfielder

sipa_33476449
Transfer Rumours

Man City Winger 'In Talks' For Multi-Million Pound Move To English Side

FR
News

Man City Holding Contract Renewal Talks With Rúben Dias

sipa_34040438
Transfer Rumours

Harry Kane Holds Belief About Man City's Latest £125M Bid - Details of 'Agreement' With Spurs Chief Revealed

sipa_34436691
News

Crucial Injury Update On Man City Midfielder Ahead Of Premier League Clash vs Norwich City

sipa_33378735
Transfer Rumours

“If We Receive A Bid For €100M, I’ll Think About It” - Club President Opens Up On Star Striker's Future Amid Man City Talk

Lap
Transfer Rumours

Aymeric Laporte Wage Demands Stalling Man City Exit Amid Juventus Interest