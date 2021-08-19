Man City 'Much More Likely' Than Man United to Sign Ligue 1 Midfielder

Manchester City have been linked with a move for highly-rated Metz midfielder Pepe Matar Sarr, alongside rivals Manchester United.

City have been linked with several players throughout the ongoing transfer window such as Tottenham's Harry Kane and Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, however, another name that the club has been linked with is Pepe Matar Sarr.

Sarr is an 18-year-old Senegalese midfielder currently starring for Ligue 1 side Metz and having established himself as a key player for the side despite his age, it is understandable that the teenager has attracted a slew of suitors.

Often labelled as a ‘wonderkid’, Pepe Matar Sarr is one of the most highly-rated teenagers in world football and it seems to be a matter of time until the midfielder leaves the Ligue 1 side for pastures new.

As reported by journalist Jonathan Shrager, “as it stands” Pepe Matar Sarr, appears to be “much more likely” to sign for Manchester City ahead of Manchester United.

As well as the two Manchester clubs, Sarr has also been linked with a move to Chelsea, however, it is currently unclear where the midfielder’s future lies.

The Senegal international is understood to be a versatile player capable of operating in several roles across the midfield, meaning that Manchester City may view Sarr as a potential long-term replacement for Fernandinho.

The Daily Mail has also reported this week that Manchester City “are prepared to buy Sarr and loan him back to Metz for the season” to secure the player’s services.

Pepe Matar Sarr is highly regarded within French football and given his age and potential, Manchester City may act this summer to acquire the player ahead of their competition.

Fernandinho will likely leave City at the end of the current campaign, and Pepe Matar Sarr could represent the long-term Fernandinho replacement that the club have sought for years.

