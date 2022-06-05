Manchester City Name Asking Price for Nathan Ake Amid Premier League Interest

Newcastle have been informed of Manchester City's price tag for Nathan Ake if they are to sanction a sale for the Dutchman this summer, according to a new report.

It is set to be a busy summer at the Etihad Stadium as Manchester City and Pep Guardiola look to freshen up the squad to kick on from a league winning campaign and challenge on all fronts again next season.

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are amongst those who have been linked with possible exits in the summer, with City keen to add a midfielder and left-back to their ranks following the signings of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

The defence seems the most settled of any department of the squad at present, with Aymeric Laporte seeming likely to stay put alongside Ruben Dias and John Stones after a successful season personally for the Spain international after being open to leaving City last summer.

IMAGO / News Images It was revealed recently Nathan Ake - who played a key role filling in at the back for the Premier League champions towards the business end of the season - has been informed he is free to leave this summer should City reasonable offers for the Netherlands international. IMAGO / Sportimage Ake joined Manchester City from Bournemouth for £40 million in 2020 and despite often being a squad player for the Blues during his time at the Etihad Stadium, his versatility has spared Guardiola's blushes in times of personnel issues on several occasions in the last two seasons. IMAGO / News Images

However, having told the 27-year-old he is free to go for the right price this summer, Manchester City have set an asking price for Dutchman as they assess potential bids coming in for Ake before making a decision on his immediate future at the club.

The Sun report Newcastle - who were linked with a swoop for Ake in January - are interested in signing the Manchester City defender - with manager Eddie Howe keen to reunite with the former Bournemouth star at St. James' Park - and will have to offer £50 million for his services.

It has been added that whilst Manchester City and Pep Guardiola do not desire losing Ake two years on from his arrival, the club will not stand in his way should he look for a move away for improved game time, with three years left on his current deal at the Etihad Stadium.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube