Man City Named as 'Potential Suitors' for 33 Year-Old Bundesliga Striker

Manchester City have been linked with a move for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, according to a new report.

The Premier League champions are well-known to be in the market for a striker to lead their attack and owing to this, the Sky Blues have previously been linked to a plethora of talented forwards such as Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Dusan Vlahovic.

The absence of a genuine striker at the club is a cause for concern for the City faithful, as Guardiola’s side regularly create a slew of excellent chances which are often left unconverted.

Following on from this, and owing to City’s desire to acquire a formidable forward, a fresh report has linked the Sky Blues to one of the greatest strikers across Europe over the past decade.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by German outlet Bild, City have been named as a ‘possible buyer’ for Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski in the summer.

It has been mentioned that Lewandowski, whose current deal expires in 2023, could be keen on a move away from the Allianz Arena with the German champions being strongly linked with a move for Borussia Dortmund talisman Erling Haaland.

Moreover, it has been stated that the issue is ‘highly sensitive’ for the Poland captain, who often becomes ‘annoyed’ when quizzed on the prospect of Haaland trading Dortmund for Munich - as it could lead to his departure from the club.

Owing to this, the 33-year-old is understood to be ‘keeping all options open’ regarding his future, and it has been added that has City, alongside Paris Saint-Germain, are ‘potential suitors’ for Lewandowski should he depart the Bavarian outfit.

Despite being on the wrong side of 30, the prolific striker is displaying no signs of a decline, and has notched a staggering total of 61 goals in his previous 50 outings across all competitions for the reigning German champions.

Should Bayern land Haaland next summer, it would likely facilitate the departure of Lewandowski, and with City not having a recognised striker in their ranks, it is feasible that the duo could be reunited in Manchester in 2022.

